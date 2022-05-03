Lorain police arrest convicted felon with over 10 grams of suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, pills

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Lorain man was arrested by the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit after a month-long drug trafficking investigation.

Lorain police said Jared Jones was taken into custody on April 29 inside an apartment on Broadway Avenue.

On Friday, April 29, 2022 the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit, assisted by members of the Lorain Police Patrol Impact Team... Posted by Lorain Police Department on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

According to Detective Matthew Sedivy, when Jones was taken into custody, he was in possession of over 10 grams of suspected fentanyl, as well as crack cocaine and over 20 unknown pills.

Cash, additional suspected crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and a handgun were also found in the apartment, said Detective Sedivy.

Jones is currently charged with trafficking in cocaine, but police added the investigation is ongoing and Jones, as well as others inside the apartment, could face additional charges.

Jones has prior convictions in Lorain County for aggravated riot, possession of cocaine/drugs and participating in a criminal gang.

Anyone who suspects drug activity is taking place in their neighborhood should call 440-204-2108.

