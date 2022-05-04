35-year-old man shot, killed inside apartment in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for three men wanted for the murder of a 35-year-old Euclid man in the Collinwood neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to Cleveland police, Lee Jordan Jr., was invited to a party at an apartment in the 16000 block of St. Clair Avenue on Saturday, April 30.

At the party, police said Jordan got into a fight with another man and a short time later the three suspects barged into the apartment and shot the victim in the head before fleeing the scene.

Cleveland police said a person of interest has been identified, but there are no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 216-25CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5000.00 may be available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.