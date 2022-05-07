2 Strong 4 Bullies
Medical examiner investigates bones discovered in Cleveland, police say

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said bones were sent to the medical examiner Saturday after being discovered in the city.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will investigate the remains and determine if they are human, according to police.

Not released by Cleveland police was the location where the bones were found.

The discovery remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

