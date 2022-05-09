1 dead, 3 injured after high-speed crash in Summit County, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said one person died and three others were injured Sunday afternoon in a high-speed crash.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on East Market Street near Seiberling Street.

Akron police said a pickup truck was traveling at high speeds when it collided with an SUV that was exiting a driveway.

The truck rolled over amid the crash, which remains under investigation, according to police.

Police said the 57-year-old truck driver and 35-year-old rear passenger were ejected during the crash and received serious injuries.

The truck’s front-seat passenger, a 66-year-old-woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver, a 43-year-old woman, got a minor injury in the crash, according to police.

Authorities have not released the identities of any victims as of late Monday morning.

