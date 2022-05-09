2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 dead, 3 injured after high-speed crash in Summit County, police say

(WAFF)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said one person died and three others were injured Sunday afternoon in a high-speed crash.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on East Market Street near Seiberling Street.

Akron police said a pickup truck was traveling at high speeds when it collided with an SUV that was exiting a driveway.

The truck rolled over amid the crash, which remains under investigation, according to police.

Police said the 57-year-old truck driver and 35-year-old rear passenger were ejected during the crash and received serious injuries.

The truck’s front-seat passenger, a 66-year-old-woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver, a 43-year-old woman, got a minor injury in the crash, according to police.

Authorities have not released the identities of any victims as of late Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus crashes in Ohio City neighborhood
Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus crashes in Ohio City neighborhood
Trucks engulfed in flames shut down Turnpike E at I-90
Trucks engulfed in flames shuts down Turnpike at I-90 (video)
Summit County Sheriff's Office file photo (Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)
Summit County sergeant injured after jumping out of way of car failing to obey Move Over Law
Tracking deadly car crashes with statistics from Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Traffic fatalities in Cuyahoga County more than doubled since 2018