Suspects leads several police agencies on a chase in 2 stolen cars in Lorain County

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon, Avon Lake and Sheffielv Village police were involved in a chase involving two stolen cars Monday afternoon.

According to Avon officers, their involvement began around 12:10 p.m.

The two vehicles, a white CX5 and a silver Mazda, were reported stolen from a Sheffield Village home Sunday evening.

The drivers of the stolen cars remain on the loose.

The driver of the silver Mazda was last seen on I-90 westbound from State Route 611, according to Avon police.

Avon police said at time speeds reached more than 100 mph.

