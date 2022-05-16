Suspects leads several police agencies on a chase in 2 stolen cars in Lorain County
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon, Avon Lake and Sheffielv Village police were involved in a chase involving two stolen cars Monday afternoon.
According to Avon officers, their involvement began around 12:10 p.m.
The two vehicles, a white CX5 and a silver Mazda, were reported stolen from a Sheffield Village home Sunday evening.
The drivers of the stolen cars remain on the loose.
The driver of the silver Mazda was last seen on I-90 westbound from State Route 611, according to Avon police.
Avon police said at time speeds reached more than 100 mph.
