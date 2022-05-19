2 Strong 4 Bullies
28-year-old Akron woman dies after being shot while riding in a car

((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the suspects who open-fired on a car in the 900 block of East Avenue, killing a 28-year-old Akron woman.

According to officers, a 52-year-old man was driving down East Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when he noticed a car driving erratically behind him.

The 52-year-old told officers he slowed down and was pulling over so the vehicle could pass him, when someone in the suspect’s car fired several shots.

One of the bullets struck his passenger, Latajah Leatherwood.

Akron police said the 52-year-old immediately drove Leatherwood to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where she died from her injuries later that day.

The 52-year-old was not injured.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call 330-375-2490.

