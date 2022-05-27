2 Strong 4 Bullies
Celebration of life held to remember 14-year-old girl killed when bullets were fired into her home

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family, friends, and the community gathered at Rockefeller Park Lagoon in Cleveland to remember 14-year-old Abe’bre’anna Jackson. The young girl was lying in bed when she was struck in the head with a bullet. She died despite life-saving efforts.

The victim’s mother and three siblings invited family, friends, and the community to a celebration of her life. Many brought pink and purple balloons, Abe’bre’anna’s favorite colors, and the balloons were signed with personal messages.

Alexis Jackson described her daughter as a shining light in so many lives, “She was just a bright star. She loved life, she loved people.”

Cleveland Police say a vehicle pulled into the driveway of the Columbia Avenue home and shots were fired into the house.

Pastor Kelly Sullivan cried as she told 19 News that the senseless gun violence has to stop because children can’t even feel safe at home, “One rash decision has altered this family’s life forever. People just need to take a moment to make a different choice to save a life.”

There have been no arrests in the case, but if you can help detectives with any information please contact them at: (216) 623-5464. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.

