Duo of Rocky River bank robbery suspects wanted by FBI

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force confirmed two suspects robbed the U.S. Bank in Rocky River on May 27, and detectives need help identifying them.

The bank robbery happened at 19825 Detroit Rd. at approximately 1:33 p.m. on May 27, according to the FBI.

The FBI described the first suspect as an approximately 6′2″ tall male with a slim build.

The second suspect was described by the FBI as a slightly shorter male with a slim build.

Both suspects approached two of the victim tellers and said they were armed and this was a robbery before handing over two demand notes, the FBI said.

After getting money from two victim tellers, they proceeded to rob a third victim teller, according to the FBI.

The FBI said the suspects left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators believe the suspects drove off in a dark-colored Lincoln SUV parked near the front doors, according to the FBI.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland FBI:

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this bank robbery, call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or Rocky River Police at 440-799-8550.

Tipsters can request anonymity when calling.

