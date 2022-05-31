Mother and daughter graduate LCCC’s university partnership program together

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother and daughter from Avon are graduating together from Lorain County Community College’s university partnership program, according to the college.

LCCC said Colette Park, 52, and her daughter Sarah Park, 21, each had a different path to get to the university partnership program.

Colette told LCCC that the choice to go back to school was simple - she wanted a better job, and Sarah said her goal was to graduate with as little debt as possible.

The college said Colette earned her bachelor’s in organizational leadership from Cleveland State University through the partnership program, now working as a workforce development specialist for OhioMeansJobs.

She is now guiding others in their path through unemployment and furthering their education, according to LCCC.

Sarah enrolled in the automated manufacturing engineering technology degree program through The University of Akron’s partnership with LCCC, the college said, earning her bachelor’s this spring as well.

She was also involved with the university’s college earn and learn program, LCCC said, working part time while in school as an electrical technician at AgriNomix, where she will now switch to full time post-graduation.

Sarah told LCCC that her mother was a huge inspiration for her, working hard and having multiple jobs while in school.

But Colette told the college that looking forward to celebrating with her daughter has made it worth all the effort.

Both Colette and Sarah had previously received their associates through the school, according to LCCC, and Colette said that she cannot say she will stop here.

Colette told the college that this commencement will not be an ending, but a beginning.

