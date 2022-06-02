1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shots fired at vigil in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed one man is dead and two others were hospitalized after being shot during a large vigil in the North Hill neighborhood.

Officers were sent to the 800 block of Wall Street after getting numerous calls for shots fired just before 6 p.m. on June 1, according to police.

When officers arrived, they learned there were three victims shot in this “senseless event,” police said.

Police identified one of the victims as a 30-year-old man who was driven to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center in a car.

He was later pronounced dead from the multiple gunshot wounds he suffered, according to police.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy, police stated.

The victim’s name is being withheld until he has been positively identified and his family notified.

Police identified a second victim as a 30-year-old man who was found on scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers immediately administered emergency first aid with a tourniquet until EMS arrived and took him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital nearby, police stated.

A 19-year-old victim took himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

Both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Preliminary findings led detectives to learn that there was a large memorial gathering on Wall Street, police said.

An unknown suspect or suspects approached the group during the vigil and opened fire before taking off, according to police.

Police stated investigators believe someone in the crowd may have exchanged gunfire during the incident.

Dozens of shell casings were recovered among other evidence from the scene, according to police.

Gunfire struck and damaged at least one nearby home, police stated.

Police said detectives are working to determine the exact circumstances and motive surrounding the incident as the investigation is still in its early stages.

Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip if you have any information on this case.

You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference case #22-66859 with your tips.

