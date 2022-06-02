Cleveland police: SWAT called for standoff with chase suspect who may have had gun
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A chase into Cleveland ended in a crash and hours-long standoff overnight.
According to the Cleveland Division of Police, officers from Euclid chased a vehicle across citylines. The chase ended at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday with a crash near the intersection of East 144th Street and St. Clair Avenue.
SWAT officers were then called to the scene for the suspect who may have been armed with a firearm, Cleveland police said.
19 News crews on the scene during the incident said the standoff lasted for approximately two hours.
The suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified by police, was eventually taken into custody without incident.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.