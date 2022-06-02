Cleveland police: SWAT called for standoff with chase suspect who may have had gun

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A chase into Cleveland ended in a crash and hours-long standoff overnight.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, officers from Euclid chased a vehicle across citylines. The chase ended at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday with a crash near the intersection of East 144th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

SWAT officers were then called to the scene for the suspect who may have been armed with a firearm, Cleveland police said.

19 News crews on the scene during the incident said the standoff lasted for approximately two hours.

A Euclid Police Chase ends in Cleveland at E144 and St Clair . According to radio the suspect is in custody. The car was said to be involved in a 3rd district shooting. The driver was barricaded in the car for about two hours before Cleveland SWAT peacefully removed him. pic.twitter.com/bLurIs1q1q — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) June 2, 2022

The suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified by police, was eventually taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story.

