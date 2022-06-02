Hoverboard robbery suspect pepper-sprays officers at Cleveland Target, police say

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of stealing about $500 worth of hoverboards is also wanted for pepper-spraying two loss prevention officers at Target, Cleveland Police confirmed.

The suspect filled the cart with the hoverboards and left the 3100 West 117th Street store without paying at approximately 2:20 p.m. on May 29, according to police.

When loss prevention officers approached him at the exit, the suspect took out pepper spray and sprayed both officers in the eyes, police stated.

Police said the suspect then drove off with the stolen merchandise in a Ford Expedition with no visible license plate.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect and the SUV shared by Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Call First District Det. Zverina at 216-623-2532 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 216-252-7463 and reference case #2022-150341 if you can identify this suspect or have any other information on this robbery.

