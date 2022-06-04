Sandusky Police introduces K-9 Chase as newest addition to department

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky Police are happy to announce K-9 Chase as the newest addition to the department.

Chase is a Belgian Malinois born in France on Nov. 22, 2020.

He is now partners with Ofc. Coe in unit #223.

The duo began their patrol duties in late May, according to SPD.

“We would like to thank the very generous donors (who wished to remain anonymous) for their support of our K-9 program,” SPD stated.

