Streetsboro police search for woman wanted for vandalism

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are looking for a woman wanted for vandalizing Thomas Heritage Park around 7 a.m. on June 2.

On 6/8/22 at approximately 7am, the woman shown in this photo cut down trees and shrubs in the Thomas Heritage Park...

Posted by Streetsboro Police Department on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

According to police, the woman cut down trees and shrubs, causing substantial damage.

Officers added she didn’t take any of the cuttings with her, so it appears “her intent was to vandalize the property and not gather firewood, etc”.

Anyone with information is asked to call Streetsboro Police Officer Matt Plesz at 330-626-4876 or e-mail info@streetsboropolice.com.

You can also send police a message on Facebook.

