Streetsboro police search for woman wanted for vandalism
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are looking for a woman wanted for vandalizing Thomas Heritage Park around 7 a.m. on June 2.
According to police, the woman cut down trees and shrubs, causing substantial damage.
Officers added she didn’t take any of the cuttings with her, so it appears “her intent was to vandalize the property and not gather firewood, etc”.
Anyone with information is asked to call Streetsboro Police Officer Matt Plesz at 330-626-4876 or e-mail info@streetsboropolice.com.
You can also send police a message on Facebook.
