Streetsboro Police: New scam causes fear through dating apps

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - The Streetsboro Police Department issued a warning after scammers used real names and voicemails from detectives to scam unsuspecting people through dating apps.

The scammers said people were under investigation after talking to a woman through a dating app that was claimed to be “underaged”, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Several people have called us today to report that after matching and conversing with a woman on a dating app, they... Posted by Streetsboro Police Department on Saturday, June 11, 2022

The scammers then demanded money in form of gift cards from unsuspecting victims, the Facebook post read.

The department said to call their dispatch center at 330-626-4976 if anyone has questions regarding identity and clarified they would never demand money from anyone.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.