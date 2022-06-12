2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man arrested after fleeing Fairview Park police, crashing amid chase

By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park police said a Cleveland man is behind bars after he crashed his vehicle early Saturday during a pursuit.

According to a news release, the incident began around 12:30 a.m. when an officer discovered the 28-year-old was wanted on an arrest warrant.

The officer attempted a traffic stop in a Circle K parking lot, and that’s when police said the driver fled at high speeds.

Police said the chase took Fairview Park officers through residential streets before the driver eventually crashed into a tree.

The driver then fled on foot, according to the release, and tossed a bag containing a powder believed to be cocaine.

Officers caught the man, and he was arrested for fleeing and narcotics possession, police said.

According to the release, the man is now in North Olmsted City Jail.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

‘At least’ 2 bodies recovered after house explodes in Garfield Heights
Driver injured after crash sends car into Parma apartment
Cleveland police launch death investigation in Cudell neighborhood
