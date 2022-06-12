Cleveland man arrested after fleeing Fairview Park police, crashing amid chase

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park police said a Cleveland man is behind bars after he crashed his vehicle early Saturday during a pursuit.

According to a news release, the incident began around 12:30 a.m. when an officer discovered the 28-year-old was wanted on an arrest warrant.

The officer attempted a traffic stop in a Circle K parking lot, and that’s when police said the driver fled at high speeds.

Police said the chase took Fairview Park officers through residential streets before the driver eventually crashed into a tree.

The driver then fled on foot, according to the release, and tossed a bag containing a powder believed to be cocaine.

Officers caught the man, and he was arrested for fleeing and narcotics possession, police said.

According to the release, the man is now in North Olmsted City Jail.

