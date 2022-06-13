East Cleveland police chase ends in fiery crash

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police said a speeding driver who refused to stop for officers ended up losing control of his car and crashing into a light pole, a walk sign, a RTA bus stop and an iron fence.

East Cleveland police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed down Euclid Avenue around 1:48 a.m. Monday.

East Cleveland chase ((Source: East Cleveland police))

According to police, the driver fled onto Ivanhoe Road going around 85 mph.

Several minutes later, the driver lost control near St. Clair Avenue and crashed.

East Cleveland police said the impact caused the car to immediately catch on fire.

Officers rescued the driver and his passenger from the burning car and EMS transported both to a local hospital.

Their names and conditions have not been released, but East Cleveland police said the driver was driving with a suspended license and had multiple misdemeanor warrants.

