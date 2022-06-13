Fairview Park police search for person who spray-painted ‘hateful message’

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park police have released surveillance video of a person wanted for spray-painting a “hateful message” above a store in Fairview Centre.

Police said the message was placed above the old Block Buster video store.

We are looking for help from our residents. During the overnight hours on June 12, 2022, before 3:35 A.M. an individual chose to leave a hateful message in spray paint above the old Block Buster Video location in Fairview Centre. We are interested in speaking with the individual in the video below in connection with this incident. If you are able to provide any information that may help us identify this individual, please contact Patrolman Matt McIntyre at the Fairview Park Police Department at (440)356-4415 or mmcintyre@fairviewpark.org Posted by Fairview Park Police Department on Sunday, June 12, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Patroman Matt McIntyre at 440-356-4415 or e-mail him at mmcintyre@fairviewpark.org

