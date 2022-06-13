2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fairview Park police search for person who spray-painted ‘hateful message’

(Source: Fairview Park police)
(Source: Fairview Park police)((Source: Fairview Park police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park police have released surveillance video of a person wanted for spray-painting a “hateful message” above a store in Fairview Centre.

Police said the message was placed above the old Block Buster video store.

We are looking for help from our residents. During the overnight hours on June 12, 2022, before 3:35 A.M. an individual chose to leave a hateful message in spray paint above the old Block Buster Video location in Fairview Centre. We are interested in speaking with the individual in the video below in connection with this incident. If you are able to provide any information that may help us identify this individual, please contact Patrolman Matt McIntyre at the Fairview Park Police Department at (440)356-4415 or mmcintyre@fairviewpark.org

Posted by Fairview Park Police Department on Sunday, June 12, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Patroman Matt McIntyre at 440-356-4415 or e-mail him at mmcintyre@fairviewpark.org

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Gov. DeWine gives update on HB 99, which would allow teachers to be armed with less training
(Source: WOIO)
Teenager shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
Court hearing for 3 suspects in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School
(Source: WOIO)
Woman shot on Cleveland’s East Side