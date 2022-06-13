Fairview Park police search for person who spray-painted ‘hateful message’
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park police have released surveillance video of a person wanted for spray-painting a “hateful message” above a store in Fairview Centre.
Police said the message was placed above the old Block Buster video store.
Anyone with information is asked to call Patroman Matt McIntyre at 440-356-4415 or e-mail him at mmcintyre@fairviewpark.org
