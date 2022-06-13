2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Missing something?’ Mentor police search for hit skip driver whose bumper fell off

(Source: Mentor police)
(Source: Mentor police)((Source: Mentor police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police recovered a rear bumper from a car wanted in a hit skip accident and are searching for the driver.

Mentor police said the bumper was located near State Route 44 North and Blackbrook Road.

According to police, workers at Classic Hyundai said the bumper came from a blue 2017-2018 Hyundai Elantra.

Police call Officer Wurgler at 440-255-1234 if you have any information on the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Cleveland man dies in motorcycle accident
(Source: WOIO)
19-year-old man dies in shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
U.S. Army Pfc. Sanford Keith Bowen (Source: DPAA)
Military identifies World War II soldier from Ashland
(Source: Fairview Park police)
Fairview Park police search for person who spray-painted ‘hateful message’