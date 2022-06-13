‘Missing something?’ Mentor police search for hit skip driver whose bumper fell off

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police recovered a rear bumper from a car wanted in a hit skip accident and are searching for the driver.

Mentor police said the bumper was located near State Route 44 North and Blackbrook Road.

According to police, workers at Classic Hyundai said the bumper came from a blue 2017-2018 Hyundai Elantra.

Police call Officer Wurgler at 440-255-1234 if you have any information on the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.