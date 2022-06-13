Nearly 13 grams of heroin found by Akron police during traffic stop

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man was taken into custody after police found nearly 13 grams of heroin during a traffic stop.

According to Akron police, the 31-year-old driver was pulled over around 7 p.m. on Friday, June 10 in the area of Flint Avenue and Watson Street for multiple traffic violations.

Police said besides the drugs, the man had over $1800.00 in cash and was driving with a suspended license.

He is currently charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of heroin.

