Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for the murder of his stepfather

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a Cleveland man for the murder of his stepfather last month.

South Euclid police said Andre Williams II, 26, shot and killed his 58-year-old stepfather around 6 a.m. on May 30.

Officers were called to the home on Telhurst Road for a “family disturbance.”

When they arrived, Russell Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams was taken into custody at the home.

He was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault.

Williams is being held at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and will be arraigned on June 15.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

