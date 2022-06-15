Police stop Richmond Heights motorcyclist for driving over 50 miles per hour above limit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police stopped a motorcyclist who was excessively speeding down a busy Richmond Heights roadway.

The traffic stop occurred on Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Monticello Boulevard and Elaine Street.

According to a document shared by police on social media, the motorcycle driver was noted going 86 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.

“Totally unacceptable,” Richmond Heights police wrote in the Facebook post while warning of the trend for faster drivers during summer weather.

