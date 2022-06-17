Review: Most fatal crashes in last four months in Lorain County preventable

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A newly released crash report in Lorain County paints a concerning picture for drivers there.

According to a new review by the Lorain County Traffic Fatality Review Committee, 10 people died in crashes from January 2nd to May 2nd of 2022.

Sadly, that’s not more than usual for the last two years.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, that’s the same amount of fatal crashes in the same time period as 2021, and fatalities are currently on track to meet last year’s numbers.

Safety experts say most of the crashes could have been prevented.

“Impaired driving seems to be an issue with crashes and especially fatal crashes,” said Kat Solove, a program manager for the Safe Communities Coalition.

The Safe Communities Coalition reviews crash data from Lorain County and analyze some of the patterns it shows of drivers. In its most recent review, it found that five crashes involved people not wearing a seatbelt and four of the crashes involved alcohol and/or drugs.

In one of those cases, 30-year-old Kaylie Eskins was killed by a drunk driver. Her one-year-old son was left fighting for his life.

There’s no way to bring Eskins life back or the nine others killed in these crashes, but there is a way to help prevent future deadly crashes.

“Wearing your seatbelt, not driving impaired, if you are impaired, utilizing a rideshare service is always a great option, or having a designated driver, calling a friend or family member, those sort of things,” said Solove. “Just so you’re not on the road, endangering yourself and others.”

