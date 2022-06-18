2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead after being shot in East Cleveland, police say

East Cleveland police activity
East Cleveland police activity(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police confirmed a man died after being shot early Saturday afternoon.

The man was found in the 15000 block of Terrace Road after police arrived at 12:18 p.m. on June 18, according to Capt. Brian Gerhard of the East Cleveland Police Department.

19 News crews were on the scene while police investigated the scene.

The man was transported to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The East Cleveland Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting, officials said.

Anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

This is a developing story and will be updated as East Cleveland police provide additional details.

