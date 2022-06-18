2 Strong 4 Bullies
17-year-old missing from Cleveland since June 11, police say

17-year-old Chrishawn Taylor has been missing since June 11.
17-year-old Chrishawn Taylor has been missing since June 11.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy is missing and Cleveland Police have asked the community to help find him.

Chrishawn Taylor has been missing since June 11, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Police need your help locating a missing juvenile. Chrishawn Taylor, age 17, has been missing since June 11th. Chrishawn...

Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Saturday, June 18, 2022

Chrishawn is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds, police said.

Chrishawn was last seen wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and a white hooded sweatshirt with “Frederick Douglass” written on it, police said.

Anyone with information on Chrishawn’s whereabouts have been asked to call detectives at 216-623-2755.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

