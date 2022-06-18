17-year-old missing from Cleveland since June 11, police say
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy is missing and Cleveland Police have asked the community to help find him.
Chrishawn Taylor has been missing since June 11, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Chrishawn is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds, police said.
Chrishawn was last seen wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and a white hooded sweatshirt with “Frederick Douglass” written on it, police said.
Anyone with information on Chrishawn’s whereabouts have been asked to call detectives at 216-623-2755.
