17-year-old missing from Cleveland since June 11, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy is missing and Cleveland Police have asked the community to help find him.

Chrishawn Taylor has been missing since June 11, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Chrishawn is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds, police said.

Chrishawn was last seen wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and a white hooded sweatshirt with “Frederick Douglass” written on it, police said.

Anyone with information on Chrishawn’s whereabouts have been asked to call detectives at 216-623-2755.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

