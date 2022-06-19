2 Strong 4 Bullies
27-year-old Cleveland woman missing since June 5, police say

27-year-old Brianna Rush has been missing since June 5.
27-year-old Brianna Rush has been missing since June 5.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old woman from Cleveland is missing and police have asked for the community’s help to find her.

Brianna Rush has been missing since June 5, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Police need your help locating a missing female. Brianna Rush, age 27, has been missing since June 5th. Brianna is...

Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Saturday, June 18, 2022

Rush is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 110 pounds, police said.

She has brown hair, green eyes and wears glasses, police said.

Anyone with information on Rush’s whereabouts has been asked to call detectives at 216-623-2755.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

