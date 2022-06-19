27-year-old Cleveland woman missing since June 5, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old woman from Cleveland is missing and police have asked for the community’s help to find her.

Brianna Rush has been missing since June 5, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Rush is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 110 pounds, police said.

She has brown hair, green eyes and wears glasses, police said.

Anyone with information on Rush’s whereabouts has been asked to call detectives at 216-623-2755.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

