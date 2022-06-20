3 arrested, including 2 teens, after police chase leads to gun bust in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Summit County arrested three people Saturday night after a police chase led to the seizure of two weapons.

According to Akron police, the incident began around 11:05 p.m. near Lovers Lane and Talbot Avenue.

Akron officers attempted to pull over a vehicle, but police said the driver fled and a chase broke out.

The pursuit last just minutes and ended when the driver turned down a dead end road, according to Akron police.

One of the passengers allegedly exited the vehicle with a rifle in his hand as officers approached.

Akron police identified that passenger as 21-year-old Jordan Davis.

Davis dropped the gun after the car ran over his foot, according to police, and was taken into custody.

Inside the car, Akron police learned the driver was a 17-year-old girl and the other passenger was a 16-year-old boy.

According to police, a second rifle was found at the 16-year-old’s feet.

All three were arrested and are facing various charges.

Davis was taken to the Summit County Jail, while the teenagers were transported to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

