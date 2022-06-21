2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City of Cleveland opens several cooling centers

Sun
Sun(Rajiv Bajaj)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The City of Cleveland announced the opening of several cooling centers on June 21 and June 22 due to forecasted high temperatures.

Northeast Ohio Weather: Tracking spotty storms for Wednesday

The centers will be open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., according to a press release from the city.

The sites include:

  • Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.
  • Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.
  • Halloran Skating Rink: 3550 W. 117th St.
  • Kovacic Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6250 St. Clair Ave.
  • Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Ave.
  • Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 1380 E. 32nd St.
  • Frederic Douglass Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 15401 Miles Ave.
  • Glenville Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 680 E. 113th St.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio Weather: Tracking spotty storms for Wednesday
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Near-record heat across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday as temperatures soar into the 90s
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Near-record heat across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday as temperatures soar into the 90s
19
19 First Alert Forecast - June 20, 2022