City of Cleveland opens several cooling centers
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The City of Cleveland announced the opening of several cooling centers on June 21 and June 22 due to forecasted high temperatures.
The centers will be open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., according to a press release from the city.
The sites include:
- Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.
- Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.
- Halloran Skating Rink: 3550 W. 117th St.
- Kovacic Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6250 St. Clair Ave.
- Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Ave.
- Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 1380 E. 32nd St.
- Frederic Douglass Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 15401 Miles Ave.
- Glenville Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 680 E. 113th St.
