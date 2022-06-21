City of Cleveland opens several cooling centers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The City of Cleveland announced the opening of several cooling centers on June 21 and June 22 due to forecasted high temperatures.

The centers will be open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., according to a press release from the city.

The sites include:

Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.

Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

Halloran Skating Rink: 3550 W. 117th St.

Kovacic Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6250 St. Clair Ave.

Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Ave.

Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 1380 E. 32nd St.

Frederic Douglass Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 15401 Miles Ave.

Glenville Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 680 E. 113th St.

