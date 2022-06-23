Cleveland police search for missing 15-year-old girl
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and family members are looking for a 15-year-old girl missing for more than two weeks.
Cleveland police said Brooklyn Wilson left her home in the 9600 block of Thorne Avenue on June 8 and was reported missing on June 20.
Family members told police they have in contact with her; however, she refuses to return home.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.
