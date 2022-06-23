2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland police search for missing 15-year-old girl

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and family members are looking for a 15-year-old girl missing for more than two weeks.

Cleveland police said Brooklyn Wilson left her home in the 9600 block of Thorne Avenue on June 8 and was reported missing on June 20.

Brooklyn Wilson
Brooklyn Wilson((Source: Cleveland police))

Family members told police they have in contact with her; however, she refuses to return home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Randy Schiffbauer
Sentencing for Summit County man accused of stolen RV chase
Izzac Lawhorn (Source: Mansfield police)
Man convicted of stabbing 74-year-old Mansfield woman sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison
(Source: WOIO)
Dump truck flips in Medina County
I-90 east closed
ODOT: Broken, missing bolts to overhead sign on I-90 cause ‘emergency’ closure