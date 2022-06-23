Cleveland police search for missing 15-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and family members are looking for a 15-year-old girl missing for more than two weeks.

Cleveland police said Brooklyn Wilson left her home in the 9600 block of Thorne Avenue on June 8 and was reported missing on June 20.

Brooklyn Wilson ((Source: Cleveland police))

Family members told police they have in contact with her; however, she refuses to return home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

