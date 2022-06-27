29-year-old man fatally shot during argument in Cleveland’s Buckeye Woodhill neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest in a murder in the city’s Buckeye Woodhill neighborhood.

Cleveland police said Dashaun Martin, 29, of Cleveland, was shot around 12:39 a.m. on Saturday, June 25 in the 2400 block of Morris Black Pl.

Witnesses told police an argument broke out between two men and Martin was shot when he tried to intervene.

Cleveland police said at this time, a person of interest has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

