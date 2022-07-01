2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bay Village police: Suspect armed with knife cuts officer during arrest

William Anderson
William Anderson(Source: Bay Village Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Bay Village police said an officer is recovering after being cut last week by a knife-wielding suspect who was resisting arrest.

According to a news release, the officer was released from the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The suspect, identified by police as William Anderson, is facing charges of resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and felonious assault on a police officer.

The incident began June 22 when officers were called out to an argument in the area of Dover Center Road and Knickerbocker Road, according to the release.

Anderson was involved in the argument, and Bay Village police said officers found him inside a CVS.

Bay Village police said the officers learned when talking to Anderson that he was wanted on two arrest warrants.

As they attempted to arrest Anderson, he allegedly pulled out a knife and cut an officer.

Anderson was eventually taken into custody and to a hospital, according to the release.

Bay Village police said he is now at the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

