EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to come forward and identify a man accused of being involved in an aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

The incident happened in the area of Shoreview Avenue and East 260th Street on April 22, according to police.

Take a close look at the photo of the man shared by Euclid Police:

Euclid Police: can you identify man involved in aggravated robbery and felonious assault? (Euclid Police)

Call 216-289-8505 and reference report #22-02330 if you recognize him or have any other information on the crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.