Hit-skip suspect remains unknown, according to Medina Township Police

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina Township Police Department are investigating a single vehicle hit-skip crash that took place on Wednesday at Old Weymouth Road and Remsen Road.

They said the fog light bezels of the car, a 2013-2017 silver Audi Q5, were left on scene.

A witness described the car and said that the driver had dark hair, according to police.

Unfortunately, police said the plate was not able to be obtained.

According to officials, extensive property damage was done, but luckily none of the property owners were outside or injured in the crash.

The car left southbound on Old Weymouth Road, police said, with damage on the front end and possibly the undercarriage.

Police said they have contacted local auto repair shops, however none of them had seen the car for repairs.

Anyone with information on the owner or driver of the car is asked to contact Sgt. Mangel at 330-723-1408.

