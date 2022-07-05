2 women die after being stabbed at a home in Seven Hills, 3rd victim in critical condition

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old woman and an 85-year-old woman died Sunday, July 3 after being stabbed at a home in Seven Hills.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Laurene Worthington, 62, of Seven Hills, and Carol Jereb, 85, of Avon Lake.

Seven Hills police said a third stabbing victim, a 35-year-old man, remains in critical condition. His name has not been released.

According to Seven Hills police, all three victims were attacked around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 1300 block of E. Pleasant Valley Road.

Joseph Walter, 33, was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Walter is currently charged with two counts of aggravated murder, but Seven Hills police added the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.