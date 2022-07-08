2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Steelyard Commons Target experiences 2 separate iPad robberies, police say

Steelyard Target IPad thefts
Steelyard Target IPad thefts(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said that they are looking to the public to see if anyone may recognize several suspects in two separate robbery incidents that took place last month at the Target located in Steelyard Commons.

According to police, the first incident took place on June 17, with a man entering the store and asking an employee to see an iPad.

6-17-22 Steelyard target thief
6-17-22 Steelyard target thief(Source: Cleveland Police)

When the employee brought out the iPad, police said the man grabbed the device and ran out of the store.

Officials said that he left in a newer model black Dodge Charger.

6-17-22 target suspect car
6-17-22 target suspect car(Source: Cleveland Police)

The second incident, police said, took place on June 25, this time a man and woman both entering the store.

6-25-22 Target thieves
6-25-22 Target thieves(Source: Cleveland Police)

Once again, when the employee brought out the iPad for the man to see, police said he grabbed it from her and ran.

They said that the suspects possibly left in a Nissan.

6-25-22 Target suspect car
6-25-22 Target suspect car(Source: Cleveland Police)

If you are able to identify any of the suspects or have any information regarding these incidents, you are asked to contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after the Browns defeated the...
Cleveland Browns unload Baker Mayfield, trade quarterback to Carolina Panthers

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Armed shoplifter barricades himself inside fire vehicle outside South Euclid Walmart, police say
About 50 Jayland Walker protesters, vehicles blocked roads in Akron, police say
About 50 Jayland Walker protesters, vehicles blocked roads in Akron, police say
K-9 Stryker
Solon police mourn loss of retired K-9 Stryker
After transplant, Andy spent 51 days in the hospital, about half of them in the ICU. Slowly he...
Cleveland Clinic performs first-ever 5 organ transplant for patient with rare cancer