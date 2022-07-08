Steelyard Commons Target experiences 2 separate iPad robberies, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said that they are looking to the public to see if anyone may recognize several suspects in two separate robbery incidents that took place last month at the Target located in Steelyard Commons.

According to police, the first incident took place on June 17, with a man entering the store and asking an employee to see an iPad.

6-17-22 Steelyard target thief (Source: Cleveland Police)

When the employee brought out the iPad, police said the man grabbed the device and ran out of the store.

Officials said that he left in a newer model black Dodge Charger.

6-17-22 target suspect car (Source: Cleveland Police)

The second incident, police said, took place on June 25, this time a man and woman both entering the store.

6-25-22 Target thieves (Source: Cleveland Police)

Once again, when the employee brought out the iPad for the man to see, police said he grabbed it from her and ran.

They said that the suspects possibly left in a Nissan.

6-25-22 Target suspect car (Source: Cleveland Police)

If you are able to identify any of the suspects or have any information regarding these incidents, you are asked to contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

