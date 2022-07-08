Steelyard Commons Target experiences 2 separate iPad robberies, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said that they are looking to the public to see if anyone may recognize several suspects in two separate robbery incidents that took place last month at the Target located in Steelyard Commons.
According to police, the first incident took place on June 17, with a man entering the store and asking an employee to see an iPad.
When the employee brought out the iPad, police said the man grabbed the device and ran out of the store.
Officials said that he left in a newer model black Dodge Charger.
The second incident, police said, took place on June 25, this time a man and woman both entering the store.
Once again, when the employee brought out the iPad for the man to see, police said he grabbed it from her and ran.
They said that the suspects possibly left in a Nissan.
If you are able to identify any of the suspects or have any information regarding these incidents, you are asked to contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.