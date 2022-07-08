Westlake Police search for Dick’s Sporting Goods shoplifters

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Police are hoping the public can help to identify two people involved with a shoplifting that took place at Dick’s Sporting Goods on June 11.

Police said that they responded at about 5:30 p.m., when one of two women that were seen together in the store left without paying for hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

They are hoping the public can help to identify one or both of the women.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Westlake Dispatch at 440-871-3311.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.