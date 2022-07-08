2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Westlake Police search for Dick’s Sporting Goods shoplifters

Dicks Sporting Goods Suspect
Dicks Sporting Goods Suspect(Source: Westlake Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Police are hoping the public can help to identify two people involved with a shoplifting that took place at Dick’s Sporting Goods on June 11.

Police said that they responded at about 5:30 p.m., when one of two women that were seen together in the store left without paying for hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

They are hoping the public can help to identify one or both of the women.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Westlake Dispatch at 440-871-3311.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after the Browns defeated the...
Cleveland Browns unload Baker Mayfield, trade quarterback to Carolina Panthers

Latest News

A man was charged with OVI and Prohibited Blood Alcohol Content after passing out behind the...
Police: 1 charged with OVI after passing out behind the wheel at Westlake Taco Bell
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Family of Jayland Walker calls for Justice Department investigation, marches in D.C.
Highland Throwbacks B&E, theft
Akron business thanks community for support after breaking and entering, theft
Highland Throwbacks B&E surveillance camera