1 arrested after accidental shooting in Cuyahoga Falls, police say

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police said officers arrested a man Friday afternoon after a disabled victim he was caring for accidentally shot himself.

The incident took place around 3:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Anderson Road, according to a police news release shared to Facebook by a city councilperson.

In the release, Cuyahoga Falls police said officers initially responded to a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, they found the 23-year-old victim with injuries to his hand and leg.

Cuyahoga Falls police said the victim, who is nonverbal and developmentally disabled, was in the care of 26-year-old Martez Lennon, of Akron, when he shot himself on accident.

His injuries are not life-threatening, according to the release.

Lennon was arrested, Cuyahoga Falls police said, after he concealed evidence from officers about what happened.

Cuyahoga Falls police said the victim shot himself with a handgun stored inside a vehicle owned by Lennon.

Lennon is accused of moving the car and gun after the shooting, according to the release.

He is facing a felony charge of tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.