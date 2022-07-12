Cleveland man dies after being shot on the city’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man died after being shot in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood late Monday.

According to Cleveland police, the victim was shot in the 1100 block of E. 176th Street around 11 p.m.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Dionte Atwater, of Cleveland.

At this time, there is no word on any arrests.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.