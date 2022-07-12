Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland man, on a bike ride at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, used his cell phone to apparently record an officer asleep at the wheel of a cruiser on Superior Avenue while it was running.

The Cleveland resident who took the video, does not want to be identified but gave Cleveland 19 permission to show the footage.

The video shows the officer sitting in the middle of a nearly vacant street as the biker circles the marked Cleveland squad car.

When the biker gets back around to the driver side, he knocks on the driver’s window and it appears to startle the officer awake.

The video stops shortly after, but according to the man taking the video, the conversation did not stop there.

“So basically after the video stop rolling I told him that the cops already have a bad rep down here and they need to get their s*** together if they actually wanna do something down here,” the man on the bike told Cleveland 19. “And then he tried making a bunch of excuses and I asked him is that a good excuse or reason to why you were passed out in a running car in the middle of superior at two in the morning and he said no.”

Cleveland 19 has reached out to the Cleveland police department for a statement on the video.

