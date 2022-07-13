Endangered 61-year-old Cleveland man missing since July 7
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find endangered 61-year-old Kerry Kokinda, who has been missing since July 7.
Kokinda was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes, and brown hair he wears in a ponytail.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black jeans, and blue shoes, according to police.
Police said he was last spotted in the 25000 block of Denison Avenue.
Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 #2565, or police dispatch at 216-621-1234 and reference report #2022-193640 if you see him or know where he may be.
