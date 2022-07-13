2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Endangered 61-year-old Cleveland man missing since July 7

Kerry Kokinda
Kerry Kokinda(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find endangered 61-year-old Kerry Kokinda, who has been missing since July 7.

Kokinda was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes, and brown hair he wears in a ponytail.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black jeans, and blue shoes, according to police.

Police said he was last spotted in the 25000 block of Denison Avenue.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 #2565, or police dispatch at 216-621-1234 and reference report #2022-193640 if you see him or know where he may be.

Kerry Kokinda
Kerry Kokinda(Cleveland Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Free of charge, work done to help elderly woman
Problem Solved: Elderly Summit County woman scared for her life asks 19 News for help getting rid of massive tree
Rev. Jesse Jackson visits Cleveland, discusses construction of Sherwin-Williams HQ
Rev. Jesse Jackson visits Cleveland, discusses construction of Sherwin-Williams HQ
Lorain City schools
Lorain middle school staff under investigation after encouraging student fight
The Clearcreek Township Police Department has identified Officer Eric Ney as the officer who...
Officer shot in Warren County is North Canton native