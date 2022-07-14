2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

University Hospitals ends emergency services at Bedford, Richmond medical centers due to staffing issues

File - Hospital bed
File - Hospital bed(KVLY)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals announced on Thursday that inpatient and emergency services at the system’s medical centers in Bedford and Richmond Heights are being discontinued due to staffing issues.

An analysis of services concluded with University Hospitals deciding to consolidate inpatient, surgical, and emergency department procedures at the Bedford and Richmond Medical Center to the Ahuja, Geauga, Lake West, TriPoint, Beachwood, Geneva and Conneaut locations.

The consolidation is effective Aug. 12.

The Bedford Medical Center on Blaine Avenue initially opened in 1928. The Richmond Medical Center on Chardon Road in Richmond Heights has served patients since 1961.

Both medical centers are approximately six miles from the next nearest emergency department.

Caregivers at the impacted medical centers will transition to support roles at other University Hospitals facilities with higher patient volumes.

At the time of the announcement, University Hospitals said there are more unfilled positions at the system’s facilities than at any other point in its history.

“A national workforce shortage has created unprecedented challenges for our health system. Although the decision to consolidate was difficult, it was necessary,” Dr. Paul Hinchey, University Hospitals interim chief operating officer and president of the Community Delivery Network, said. “Our hospitals in Bedford and Richmond Heights are among the smallest and least utilized within UH.”

Dr. Cliff Megerian, the chief executive officer at University Hospitals, released a video message about the decision:

This is not the first time that University Hospitals was forced to realign services. A nursing and caregiver shortage, which is still impacting the hospitals, caused the system to adjust during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Physician services in Bedford and Richmond Heights will continue as scheduled. University Hospitals will also invest in the facilities to improve other services, including child health, food security, and other wellness programs.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Fentanyl occurrences increase in seizures.
Public health alert issued after deadly spike in drug overdoses throughout Cuyahoga County
After transplant, Andy spent 51 days in the hospital, about half of them in the ICU. Slowly he...
Cleveland Clinic performs first-ever 5 organ transplant for patient with rare cancer
The Cleveland skyline.
Air quality advisory in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties
Ohio Supreme Court
Court denies request for emergency halt to Ohio abortion ban