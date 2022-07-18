19-year-old Akron pizza delivery driver shot, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was shot Friday around 10:25 p.m., according to Akron Police.

Officers said they responded to the 700 block of Grace Avenue, finding the driver on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

They said they administered first aid until EMS arrived, when the victim was then rushed to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where he is said to be in serious but stable condition.

Investigators believe that the victim attempted to deliver the order, and once he arrived was met by multiple suspects.

They believe the suspects demanded the pizza as well as the vehicle, and during the confrontation, the victim was shot several times.

This investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

