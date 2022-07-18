2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron mayor, police chief to host 1st briefing since expiration of curfew

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett will host a news conference Monday to address city residents.

Monday will mark the first briefing since Horrigan lifted the overnight curfew for downtown Akron.

Their daily briefings began July 11 after outlining a goal to provide “timely and consistent safety updates” for the public.

The virtual conferences, available to watch on the 19 News Facebook page or 19 News app, will occur at 11 a.m. each day.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

