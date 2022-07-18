Akron police look for suspect in shooting that left 19-year-old seriously injured
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was seriously injured Friday night after being shot during what Akron police described as a “large gathering.”
According to police, an unknown suspect pulled a handgun on the victim and shot him following a dispute.
The victim was dropped off at a hospital after being shot, and according to police, remains in serious condition.
Akron police said officers found the crime scene at a home in the 1000 block of Lane Street and are still looking for the suspect.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.