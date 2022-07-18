2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron police look for suspect in shooting that left 19-year-old seriously injured

(Raycom/file image | Jamal Smalls)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was seriously injured Friday night after being shot during what Akron police described as a “large gathering.”

According to police, an unknown suspect pulled a handgun on the victim and shot him following a dispute.

The victim was dropped off at a hospital after being shot, and according to police, remains in serious condition.

Akron police said officers found the crime scene at a home in the 1000 block of Lane Street and are still looking for the suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

A woman and her children are no longer separated from her father who was living in Ukraine.
Mentor woman welcomes home father who fled Ukraine
Motorcycle crash
Akron motorcycle passenger dead following accident, police say driver fled scene
19-year-old Akron delivery driver shot
19-year-old Akron pizza delivery driver shot, police say
New Cavaliers Uniform
Cleveland Cavaliers unveil new uniforms for 2022-2023 season