Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman returned home this weekend after being hospitalized due to an attack.

Loufman is sending thanks to the community for all of the “remarkably powerful prayers” and well wishes.

He said he is making an extraordinarily quick and complete recovery, with nothing more than a bit of fatigue holding him back - as he expected.

Loufman also wanted to thank his fellow 19 First Alert Weather team members for their “above and beyond” efforts.

He sends “blessings and blue skies” our way - we hope to see him back again soon!

