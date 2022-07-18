2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police: 1 dead after being shot in Cleveland’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood

A man died after being found shot outside a home on the city’s East side Saturday.
A man died after being found shot outside a home on the city’s East side Saturday.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man died after being found shot outside a home on the city’s East side Saturday.

Terry Ferguson, 40, was found outside a home in the 4000 block of E. 73rd street on July 16, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.

This is in the city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood.

Ferguson was transported to MetroHealth where he died from his injuries, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed Ferguson was picking up his children with some of their belongings from the home when an argument ensued with the children’s mother, police said.

Police said the argument then turned physical when a person shot Ferguson multiple times and left the area.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can also be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Cleveland Police officers on a crime scene.
Cleveland police releases bodycam footage from July 4 shootings (video)
Cleveland police releases bodycam footage from July 4 shootings (video)
Jesse Fury
US Marshals seek arrest of Cleveland man wanted on drug, weapons charges
Akron police look for suspect in shooting that left 19-year-old seriously injured