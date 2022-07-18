Police: 1 dead after being shot in Cleveland’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man died after being found shot outside a home on the city’s East side Saturday.

Terry Ferguson, 40, was found outside a home in the 4000 block of E. 73rd street on July 16, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.

This is in the city’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood.

Ferguson was transported to MetroHealth where he died from his injuries, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed Ferguson was picking up his children with some of their belongings from the home when an argument ensued with the children’s mother, police said.

Police said the argument then turned physical when a person shot Ferguson multiple times and left the area.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can also be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

