2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mayfield Heights police investigating reports of drivers being shot by BB guns

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield Heights police are investigating reports of people being shot while driving with BB guns.

David Evangelista, one of the victims, told 19 News he was turning onto Ridgebury Boulevard Friday evening.

He recalled having his arm leaning out the open window.

“I heard a pop,” Evangelista said. “I notice out the corner of my eye something coming in and hit me in the arm you know like right in this area right here,” explained Evangelista. “About six inches higher it would’ve got me in the face.”

The first thing that went through his mind was the safety of his son sitting in the backseat.

“Somebody fired something at me you know that’s what was going through my mind, and I had my kid in the car,” the father said. “I had my 12-year-old son in the car with me made me think for a second what would’ve happened if they missed me and hit my kid.”

Mayfield Heights police said it’s an ongoing investigation. They haven’t made any arrests so far.

“I didn’t sleep well that night,” Evangelista said. “Didn’t sleep well at all thinking about it you know you don’t think something like that’s gonna happen to you here in Mayfield Heights or anywhere else for that matter.”

Evangelista also worries that firing at drivers could lead to traffic crashes.

“Look when I got hit, I was going slow, and you know I knew where I was but what would happen if that was an 80-year-old lady that got hit you know? What would happen? Maybe she stomps on the gas pedal and goes shooting down Ridgebury road and careens off a telephone pole or something you know or hits some little kid walking down the street all because somebody thinks it’s fun to shoot a bb at them,” said Evangelista.

Evangelista believes the person who shot at him was driving a white car.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Arnold Hoyle was shot and killed during a 4th of July celebration on Cleveland's west side.
Cleveland police release bodycam footage from deadly shooting during July 4 celebration
1 dead after house fire in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood
1 dead after house fire in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood
Mentor woman welcomes home father who fled Ukraine
Mentor woman welcomes home father who fled Ukraine
Cleveland police release bodycam footage from deadly shooting during July 4 celebration
Cleveland police release bodycam footage from deadly shooting during July 4 celebration
Ohio City businesses dealing with a string of break-ins
Ohio City businesses dealing with a string of break-ins