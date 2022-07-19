Mayfield Heights police investigating reports of drivers being shot by BB guns

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield Heights police are investigating reports of people being shot while driving with BB guns.

David Evangelista, one of the victims, told 19 News he was turning onto Ridgebury Boulevard Friday evening.

He recalled having his arm leaning out the open window.

“I heard a pop,” Evangelista said. “I notice out the corner of my eye something coming in and hit me in the arm you know like right in this area right here,” explained Evangelista. “About six inches higher it would’ve got me in the face.”

The first thing that went through his mind was the safety of his son sitting in the backseat.

“Somebody fired something at me you know that’s what was going through my mind, and I had my kid in the car,” the father said. “I had my 12-year-old son in the car with me made me think for a second what would’ve happened if they missed me and hit my kid.”

Mayfield Heights police said it’s an ongoing investigation. They haven’t made any arrests so far.

“I didn’t sleep well that night,” Evangelista said. “Didn’t sleep well at all thinking about it you know you don’t think something like that’s gonna happen to you here in Mayfield Heights or anywhere else for that matter.”

Evangelista also worries that firing at drivers could lead to traffic crashes.

“Look when I got hit, I was going slow, and you know I knew where I was but what would happen if that was an 80-year-old lady that got hit you know? What would happen? Maybe she stomps on the gas pedal and goes shooting down Ridgebury road and careens off a telephone pole or something you know or hits some little kid walking down the street all because somebody thinks it’s fun to shoot a bb at them,” said Evangelista.

Evangelista believes the person who shot at him was driving a white car.

