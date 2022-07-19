2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: 13-year-old girl missing from Jackson Township

Jackson Township police are asking for the community’s help to find 13-year-old Taylor Stevens.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township police are asking for the community’s help to find 13-year-old Taylor Stevens, according to a department Facebook post.

***Missing-Runaway Juvenile*** Jackson Township Police are looking for 13 year old Taylor M Stevens. Taylor is 5'05",...

Posted by Jackson Township Police Department, Stark County, Ohio on Monday, July 18, 2022

Taylor is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, police said.

Taylor has blonde hair and blue eyes, police said.

Police said Taylor was last seen wearing a purple Ashland University hoodie and blue jeans with Nike branded slides.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts have been asked to contact the Sergeant in Charge at 330-832-1553 or by contacting the anonymous tip line at 330-834-3967.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is released.

