Police: 13-year-old girl missing from Jackson Township
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township police are asking for the community’s help to find 13-year-old Taylor Stevens, according to a department Facebook post.
Taylor is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, police said.
Taylor has blonde hair and blue eyes, police said.
Police said Taylor was last seen wearing a purple Ashland University hoodie and blue jeans with Nike branded slides.
Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts have been asked to contact the Sergeant in Charge at 330-832-1553 or by contacting the anonymous tip line at 330-834-3967.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is released.
