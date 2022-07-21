2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Other Kid From Akron’ moves to final round of Apollo Theater competition

Kofi Boakye performing onstage at the Apollo Theater in Harlem as part of Amateur Night at the...
Kofi Boakye performing onstage at the Apollo Theater in Harlem as part of Amateur Night at the Apollo’s season opening performance on February 16(Shahar Azran Photography)
By Damon Maloney
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kofi Boakye continues to impress crowds at the Apollo Theater in New York City.

Boakye has a charismatic personality. When he sits at a piano he takes people to another world.

Kofi Boakye performs at the Apollo Theater on July 20.
Kofi Boakye performs at the Apollo Theater on July 20.(Kofi Boakye)

The classically-trained pianist started competing in the Amateur Night at the Apollo competition in February.

Here’s the interview he did with 19 News ahead of that first performance.

He’s chasing a $20,000 grand prize.

Boakye said if he wins the grand prize, the money will be used to continue his education at Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Wednesday night, he performed in the semifinals and won first place.

Boakye live streamed his performance on his Facebook page. His performance starts at the 15:30 mark.

Boakye returns Nov. 23 for the final round.

