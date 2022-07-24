2 Strong 4 Bullies
Firefighter injured while battling blazing home in Cleveland’s Union Miles neighborhood, officials say

A firefighter with the Cleveland Division of Fire was injured Sunday afternoon while battling a...
A firefighter with the Cleveland Division of Fire was injured Sunday afternoon while battling a house fire(Associated Press)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A firefighter with the Cleveland Division of Fire was injured Sunday afternoon while battling a house fire, according to fire officials.

Firefighters arrived at a home in the 13000 block of Ferris Avenue at 2:20 p.m. on July 24, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Division of Fire.

The home is located in Cleveland’s Union Miles neighborhood.

The fire was located on the second floor of the home, Lt. Norman said.

The fire was under control at 2:45 p.m., Lt. Norman said.

Officials said nobody inside the home was hurt; however, one firefighter received burn injuries on their neck.

The injured firefighter was transported to Metro Health and is in stable condition, officials confirmed.

Fire investigators are currently determining the cause and origins of the fire.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

